By Julie Mollins
LONDON Oct 18 Human defecation remains a taboo
subject, despite the fact that 2.5 billion people lack toilets,
causing a global health crisis that kills more than a million
children each year.
The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)
hopes a new exhibition opening on Thursday will make sanitation
easier to discuss. The show is part of its efforts to help fight
diseases causing diarrhoea, which kill more children than
malaria, HIV/AIDS and measles combined.
"People don't talk about poo enough, and if we don't talk
about poo, how are we going to solve the problem of diarrhoeal
diseases?" asked Val Curtis, director of the LSHTM's Hygiene
Centre.
"We want to make shit sexy - make talking about shit
possible," Curtis told AlertNet, a humanitarian news service run
by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that proper
handwashing with soap could prevent 600,000 deaths a year from
diseases like diarrhoea and respiratory infections.
"You've got to know your enemy and look your enemy in the
face. Some people say it's not acceptable for academics to go
around talking about shit, but it's not acceptable for 600,000
children to be dying unnecessarily because we don't talk about
shit," she said.
The month-long exhibition, which includes a selection of
toilet designs, scientific tools for the study of faeces and a
small golden poo sculpture seated on a red cushion, is timed to
coincide with Global Handwashing Day on Oct. 15 and World Toilet
Day on Nov. 19. The school expects at least 4,000 people to see
the show.
The poo sculpture is the model for The Golden Poo Award 2012
- the Oscar of the sanitation sector, organised by PooP Creative
Ltd and the London Short Film Festival.
A film titled "Men, Loos and Number Twos" won the the
"Number One Award", and another short film, "Pushing4Change",
won the "Number Two Award". They are being used in
awareness-raising campaigns.
"The Golden Poo awards were based around the idea that we
wanted to be a little bit shocking and get people thinking about
this issue, but do it in an amusing way," Curtis said. "We gave
awards to heroes of sanitation and also to films about poo."
WORM TOILET
As well as promoting the LSHTM's wider efforts to improve
hygiene, the exhibition features the composting "Tiger Worm
Toilet", which has a filter layer of worms that digest solid
waste, helping break it down and allowing easy odour-free
disposal.
The toilet doesn't use very much water - around two litres
per flush - so it places less demand on natural water sources
and power than conventional septic tank or sewage systems.
The LSHTM, a university specialising in public health and
tropical medicine, is also researching the human waste found in
pit latrines in Africa and Vietnam to help find new ways to
dispose of it. It is also looking at human behaviour to figure
out the best way of getting people to increase handwashing.
"If you ask people if they wash their hands with soap, about
90 percent say they do, but actually if you go and measure it -
as we have in 20 countries - the average rate of handwashing
with soap after going to the toilet is about 17 percent," Curtis
said.
The school has its roots in the Ross Institute and Hospital
for Tropical Diseases, which was founded in London's Putney
Heath area in 1926.
It was named after British doctor Ronald Ross who won a
Nobel Prize for his discovery that the female Anopheles mosquito
transmits malaria between human beings.
The school is now in London's Bloomsbury district, renowned
for its literary heritage.