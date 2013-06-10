BRIEF-Olin announces pricing terms of debt offering
* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
June 10 U.S. battery maker Exide Technologies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early on Monday, court documents showed, with the aim of cutting debt and implementing a restructuring plan to better compete in the market.
Exide estimated liabilities and assets of more than $1 billion dollars, according to the court filing.
The company said the Chapter 11 filing applies to the U.S. parent only.
The case is Exide Technologies, Case No. 13-11482, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Commenced a solicitation of consents from holders of its outstanding 7 pct senior notes due 2023
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017