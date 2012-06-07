June 7 Exide Technologies posted a
surprise quarterly loss because of lead-related price decreases.
The company's net loss attributable narrowed to $2.7
million, or 3 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $13.7
million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was flat at $782.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $750.5 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
