* Q4 loss/shr $0.03 vs est EPS $0.08
* Q4 rev $782.6 mln vs est $750.5 mln
* Sales at Transportation Americas segment down 7 pct
* Shares fall 4 pct post market
June 7 Exide Technologies posted a
surprise quarterly loss because of rising spent battery input
costs, particularly in North America.
Net sales for 2012 were hurt by lead-related price decreases
of $12.3 million, the Milton, Georgia-based company said.
Mild weather in North America and Europe has consistently
hurt Exide's battery sales. Its stock, which once traded at
$24.00, was down 4 percent at $2.35 in extended trade. It closed
at $2.45 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The company's net loss attributable narrowed to $2.7
million, or 3 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $13.7
million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was flat at $782.6 million. Sales at its
Transportation Americas segment fell 7 percent to $231.3
million.
Gross profit fell 9 percent as cost of good sold rose 3
percent to $659.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $750.5 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
