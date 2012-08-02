BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
Aug 2 Exide Technologies posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by higher pricing of spent batteries in North America, sending its shares down 13 percent in after-market trade.
The lead-acid battery maker said operating income for the quarter declined by $12.6 million to $1.1 million as margins came under pressure due to higher costs associated with buying back spent batteries.
For the first quarter ended June 30, net loss attributable to Exide Technologies was $106.5 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with $5.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $693.4 million. Net sales in its transportation business fell 8 percent to $409.3 million.
Shares of the Milton, Georgia-based company fell to $2.50 in trading after the bell. They closed at $2.88 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.