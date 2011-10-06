(Adds details)

Oct 6 Oil producer Exillon Energy Plc said it found oil at a Russian well, and would connect it to the existing production facilities following testing.

The London-listed company said it found 15.5 meters of net oil pay -- referring to the zone of a reservoir that contains economically producible oil -- at its EWS I-43 well in the south-eastern part of the East EWS I field in West Siberia.

"The well flowed water-free oil naturally to the surface with a flow rate of 595 barrels per day," the company with assets in two oil-rich regions of northern Russia, Timan-Pechora and West Siberia, said in a statement.

Last month, the company found 7.3 meters of effective net oil pay at its EWS I-44 well in the same region.

Exillon shares, which have lost more than half their value over the last three months, closed at 191 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 310 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)