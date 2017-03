Aug 29 Exillon Energy Plc :

* H1 production up 14 pct, equivalent to average production for H1 2014 of 17,801 bpd

* H1 EBITDA up 77 pct to $50.7million (up from $28.6 million in H1 2013)

* H1 net profit up 200 pct to $23.8million (up from a net profit of $7.9 million in H1 2013)

* Capital expenditure during period was $17.6 million (2013: $66.1 million)