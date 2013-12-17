Dec 17 Seneal International Agency Ltd,
controlled by Russian billionaire Alexei Khotin, said it does
not plan to raise its stake in Exillon Energy Plc, two
weeks after saying that another company he controls may bid for
the oil producer.
Seneal is the largest investor in the London-listed company
with about 30 percent stake that it bought from Exillon's
founder, Kazakh businessman Maksat Arip.
RusOil Group, which is controlled by Khotin, was exploring
an offer for Exillon, Seneal said on Dec. 4.
This pitted Khotin against Exillon's second-largest
investor, Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, who on Dec. 3
said he was considering making an offer.
Seneal said on Tuesday that it reserved the right to make or
participate in an offer for Exillon within the next six months.
Exillon shares closed down 2.2 percent at 210.25 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.