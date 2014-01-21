Jan 21 Oil producer Exillon Energy appointed two new directors to its board on the recommendation of its largest shareholder, and said it would appoint a new Chief Financial Officer.

Alexander Suchkov was appointed executive director and deputy CEO, while Sergey Koshelenko was appointed non-executive director effective Jan. 20.

The new directors were recommended by Seneal International Agency Ltd, the largest investor in the London-listed company with an about 30 percent stake.

"In making these appointments the board has sought to balance the interests of all shareholders, including RusOil Group who are now our largest shareholder," Non-Executive Chairman David Herbert said in a statement.

Seneal is controlled by Russian billionaire Alexei Khotin, also the beneficial owner of the RusOil Group. RusOil was exploring an offer for Exillon, Seneal said on Dec. 4.

The company said on Tuesday that the board had decided to mandate a leading international recruitment consultant to conduct a search for a CFO.

After the appointment of the CFO, the board will comprise eight directors, Exillon added.