Nov 7 Exillon Energy Plc

* Our average daily production 1 was 16,678 bbl/day in July, 16,927 bbl/day in August and 17,470 bbl/day in September

* Results from ten wells (wells 10, 100, 101, 102, 103, 400, 401, 402, 403  404) announced today

* Capital expenditure during period was approximately $ 4.3 million (Q3 2013: us$ 16.1 million)

* During Q3 2014 ( "period"), we sold 1,558,967 barrels within Russia at an average realised price of $42.2 per barrel