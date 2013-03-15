LONDON, March 15 Russia-focused oil producer
Exillon Energy said that additional drilling last year
established that its oil reserves were almost double previous
estimates.
The company, which has assets in Russia's oil-rich regions
of Timan-Pechora and Western Siberia, said on Friday that its
proved plus probable reserves (2P) -- an estimate of recoverable
oil and gas -- rose 96 percent to 520 million barrels, according
to a report carried out by a third party.
New drilling helped further define the size of Exillon's
asset base, said the company, adding that it planned to drill 50
percent more wells this year.
Shares in Exillon rose 9.5 percent to 160.5 pence in early
trading.
"The scale of today's upgrade far exceeds market
expectations and lifts our own risked 2P valuation by 39 percent
to 360 pence per share or more than double the current share
price," Mirabaud analyst Richard Savage said.
Exillon's biggest institutional shareholder, Worldview
Capital Management, in January called for a management overhaul
and strategic review amid what it called "significant
underperformance".
The investor on Wednesday withdrew a request for a
shareholder vote to appoint new directors and remove the
chairman after it became clear that a majority of shareholders
disagreed with its proposals. It also said it noted the
company's "recent operational improvement".
Exillon, 30 percent owned by Kazakh businessman Maksat Arip,
floated in London in December 2009 and is one of a clutch of
independent oil companies working in Russia, where production is
dominated by the top six firms who account for nearly 70 percent
of its output.