LONDON, March 15 Russia-focused oil producer Exillon Energy said that additional drilling last year established that its oil reserves were almost double previous estimates.

The company, which has assets in Russia's oil-rich regions of Timan-Pechora and Western Siberia, said on Friday that its proved plus probable reserves (2P) -- an estimate of recoverable oil and gas -- rose 96 percent to 520 million barrels, according to a report carried out by a third party.

New drilling helped further define the size of Exillon's asset base, said the company, adding that it planned to drill 50 percent more wells this year.

Shares in Exillon rose 9.5 percent to 160.5 pence in early trading.

"The scale of today's upgrade far exceeds market expectations and lifts our own risked 2P valuation by 39 percent to 360 pence per share or more than double the current share price," Mirabaud analyst Richard Savage said.

Exillon's biggest institutional shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, in January called for a management overhaul and strategic review amid what it called "significant underperformance".

The investor on Wednesday withdrew a request for a shareholder vote to appoint new directors and remove the chairman after it became clear that a majority of shareholders disagreed with its proposals. It also said it noted the company's "recent operational improvement".

Exillon, 30 percent owned by Kazakh businessman Maksat Arip, floated in London in December 2009 and is one of a clutch of independent oil companies working in Russia, where production is dominated by the top six firms who account for nearly 70 percent of its output.