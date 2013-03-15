Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
March 15 Exillon Energy PLC : * Total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves increased by 96% to 520 million barrels * Our production during 2012 grew by 45%, our EBITDA by 137% and our 2P
reserves by 96%. * We plan to drill 24 wells this year, a 50% increase on 2012
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.