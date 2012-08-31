UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
LONDON Aug 31 Exillon Energy PLC : * H1 oil production increased 48% from 1.42 million to 2.1 million barrels. * Production guidance of 17,000 bpd by end of 2012 reiterated * Cash position leaves US ideally placed to progress our development plans
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 South African private healthcare provider Mediclinic expects a drop in revenue and margins at its Middle East business, it said on Tuesday, sending its shares down more than 5 percent in London and Johannesburg.
Feb 21 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.