Dec 4 Exillon Energy PLC : * Has acquired 29.99 pct of Exillon's issued share capital from Maksat Arip * Price paid for the shares acquired was $300,000,000, or 377 pence per share. * Statement re possible offer * Has acquired 29.99 pct of Exillon's issued share capital from Maksat Arip * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here