Dec 4 Exillon Energy PLC : * Notes the announcement earlier today by Seneal International Agency Ltd("seneal") * Rusoil Group stated it is reviewing possibility of making an offer for Exillon * Continues to work on delivering an offer for the entire issued share capital of the company * Will provide a further update to the market in due course * Can be no certainty that any offers will be made by either Hanberg or Seneal * Announcement has been made without the prior approval of Hanberg or Seneal * Source text for Eikon: