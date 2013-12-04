Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
Dec 4 Exillon Energy PLC : * Notes the announcement earlier today by Seneal International Agency Ltd("seneal") * Rusoil Group stated it is reviewing possibility of making an offer for Exillon * Continues to work on delivering an offer for the entire issued share capital of the company * Will provide a further update to the market in due course * Can be no certainty that any offers will be made by either Hanberg or Seneal * Announcement has been made without the prior approval of Hanberg or Seneal * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.