Dec 17 Exillon Energy PLC : * Seneal international - confirms that it does not intend to make an offer

for the remaining issued share capital of Exillon * Seneal International Says On Dec 4, 2013, Co

Had Acquired 29.99 Pct Of Exillon'S Issued Share Capital From Maksat Arip * Seneal international says reserves the right to make or participate in an

offer