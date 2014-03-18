March 18 Exillon Energy PLC : * Net profit up 161% to US$31.6 million (US$12.1 million in 2012 * EBITDA up 59% to US$73.3 million (US$46.1 million in 2012) * EBITDA per barrel up 24% to US$12.3 / bbl (US$9.9 / bbl in 2012) * Production increased from 4,692,602 bbl in 2012 to 5,985,459 bbl in 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here