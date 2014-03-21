March 21 Exillon Energy PLC : * Resignation of five board directors * Announces the resignation of five board directors. * It is expected that, when delivered, the resignations will be effective immediately * The remaining two directors intend to appoint a new executive director, pavel chernienko, to the board immediately * David Herbert (chairman), Mark Martin (CEO), Stuard Detmer, Anne Belveze and Ezio Bracco have informed they intend to resign * Alexander Suchkov (Deputy CEO) and Sergey Koshelenko (non-executive director) remain board directors * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here