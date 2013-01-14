(Corrects paragraph 7 to read December 2009 instead of December 2010)

LONDON, Jan 14 Russia-focused oil producer Exillon Energy said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider a board shake up upon a request from one of its biggest shareholders.

The shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, which said it owns a 13 percent stake in Exillon, called for a management overhaul and strategic review amid what it described as "board inexperience" and "significant underperformance".

A shareholder vote at the EGM will consider the removal of chairman David Herbert and the appointment of three new directors proposed by Worldview, Exillon said.

Exillon's EGM comes amid growing investor concerns in London about some companies in the natural resources sector. While such companies have increasingly dominated the trickle of businesses going public in London, high profile difficulties at some of those companies, such as Indonesian miner Bumi, have made investors more wary.

In a letter made public on Monday, Switzerland-based investment company Worldview said that it believed Exillon's chairman and its chief executive Mark Martin lacked experience in the oil sector, which had resulted in production setbacks.

The investor also raised concerns about the pair's independence and questioned the role of the company's former executive chairman Maksat Arip, a Kakakh businessman who owns around 30 percent of Exillon and who was formerly chief executive of Kazakhstan Kagazy, another London-listed firm which Worldview says is negotiating with its creditors.

Exillon, which floated in London in December 2009, was fined nearly 300,000 pounds last April for failing to disclose payments to Arip made when he was chairman.

"Worldview is proposing the introduction of three new board members with the relevant experience to evaluate the current operational strategy and ensure corporate governance standards in order to help realise the true underlying value of Exillon's assets and restore shareholder value," the investor said in its letter.

Exillon said in its statement that it has engaged extensively with Worldview over the past seven months.

Shares in Exillon have lost over half their value over the last 12 months. They were down around 5 percent in early trading on Monday to 139 pence, above a low of around 85 pence reached in June. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle)