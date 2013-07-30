UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 30 Russia-focused oil producer Exillon Energy Plc said it had been approached by its largest shareholder and former chairman, Maksat Arip, about a possible offer for the company.
The company said the Kazakh businessman holds a 30.17 percent stake and that talks were at an early stage.
Exillon's biggest institutional shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, called for a management overhaul and strategic review in January amid what it called "significant underperformance".
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts