Dec 5 Russian oil producer Exillon Energy Plc
terminated its formal sale process after two of its
largest shareholders said they planned to make separate bids for
the company.
Exillon said on Thursday it would continue to seek an offer
outside the framework of a formal sale process.
Alexei Khotin, who owns 29.99 percent of Exillon, could go
head-to-head in a bidding war with Exillon's second-largest
investor, Mikhail Gutseriev, who acquired a 14.9 percent stake
in the company last month.
Exillon said in September it would consider a sale,
following an initial approach by its founder, Kazakh businessman
Maksat Arip, which had prompted additional approaches. It
commenced a formal sale process in October.
Exillon's shares were down 10 percent at 295 pence at 1521
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)