Feb 14 India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.77 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

The pay-in for the issue is scheduled on Feb. 26. ($1 = 53.7850 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)