(Corrects figure in 1st paragraph to A$100 mln not A$500 mln)

MUMBAI/SYDNEY, March 26 Export-Import Bank of India, or Exim Bank, plans to sell around A$100 million in five-year fixed-rate euro medium term notes, according to two sources with knowledge of the deal.

Pricing guidance for the planned sale was at around swaps+210 basis points on a semi-quarterly basis, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp (ANZ) and Deutsche Bank were the lead managers for the bond sale, the sources added.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI and John Weavers in SYDNEY; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Jijo Jacob)