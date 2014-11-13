Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank

* Q3 net profit dropped 26.6 percent from the same period last year to 218.97 billion dong ($10.3 million), it said in a statement

* Total assets at the end of September fell 16.9 percent from Dec. 31, 2013 to 141.13 trillion dong

* Bad debts accounted for 3.36 percent of outstanding loans as of Sept. 30, up from 1.98 percent at the end of last year

* Eximbank is 15.07 percent owned by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1=21,290 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)