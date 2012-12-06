UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
MUMBAI Dec 6 India's Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.32 illion) via ten-year bonds at 8.93 percent, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
ICICI Bank and IDFC are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 54.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.