PRAGUE May 31 German retail and travel group
Rewe is taking over leading Czech tour operator Exim Tours to
boost its presence in central and eastern Europe.
"This is an important step in our expansion strategy," Rewe
tourism head Norbert Fiebig said on Thursday about the deal to
buy 51 percent of Exim Tours for an undisclosed price.
"Partnership with Exim Tours is the gateway for us to the
most important emerging markets in eastern Europe."
Travel groups such as European leader TUI Travel and
Thomas Cook have been carrying out acquisitions in
emerging markets, with both expanding into Russia recently.
Exim Tours, which specialises in taking Czechs, Hungarians,
Poles and Slovaks to Mediterranean beaches, had revenue of 225
million euros ($279 million) last year.
Rewe, which said it had 4.5 billion euros revenue from
tourism last year to make it the second-biggest German tour
operator, already operates retail stores in the Czech Republic
under the Billa and Penny brands.
($1 = 0.8069 euro)
(Reporting by Robert Mueller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing
by Dan Lalor)