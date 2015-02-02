Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed
* Issue generated proceeds of 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.66 million)
* Rights issue was subscribed to 128 pct
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.