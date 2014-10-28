BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
Oct 28 Exini Diagnostics AB
* Q3 revenue 5.2 million Swedish crowns versus 1.7 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 1.2 million crowns versus loss 2.4 million crowns
* Q3 net profit 0.6 million crowns versus loss 2.7 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis