BRIEF-Rhinomed issues trading halt
* Requests a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising
Aug 15 Exiqon A/S
* Said on Thursday Q2 revenue was DKK 30.7 mln vs DKK 33.3
mln in Q2 2013
* Said Q2 EBIT loss was DKK 1.5 mln vs EBIT loss of DKK 0.7
mln in Q2 2013
* Said Q2 net loss was DKK 1.2 mln vs net loss of DKK 1.3
mln in Q2 2013
* Said now expects 2014 revenue of approximately DKK 135
million and EBITDA around DKK 5 million
* Said previously expected 2014 revenue of approximately DKK
150 million and EBITDA around DKK 5 million Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Requests a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what