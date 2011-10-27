(Adds details, background)
* Q3 turnover $102 mln vs expected $106 mln
* Q3 EBIT $46.3 mln vs expected $54 mln
* Production platform sale gives $41.9 mln boost
* Confident of profiting from stronger LPG freight rates
BRUSSELS, Oct 27 Belgian natural gas shipping
company Exmar said the spot market for VLGC (very
large gas carriers) was enjoying a strong recovery, with the
Baltic Freight index rising to $75 per tonne from $45 at the end
of June.
Exmar said only 55 percent of its VLGCs were covered at
fixed rates for the rest of this year and 46 percent for 2012,
leaving it a "fair upside" to the expected strong market.
Exmar also posted third-quarter results on Thursday, with
group turnover slipping to $102.1 million from $117.2 million a
year earlier, missing the average $106 million expected in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Operating profit rose to $46.3 million from $10 million a
year earlier, missing a market expectation of $54 million.
The result include a $41.9 million pre-tax profit on the
sale of the Opti-Ex semi-submersible production platform.
Exmar sold Opti-Ex to LLOG Deepwater Development Company for
more than $400 million and delivered it to the Gulf of Mexico
this year.
Exmar said it expected the results of its liquefied natural
gas division in the fourth quarter would be in line with those
of the third quarter. The company's LNG fleet was in full
operation on time charter in the July-September period.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Will Waterman)