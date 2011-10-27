(Adds details, background)

* Q3 turnover $102 mln vs expected $106 mln

* Q3 EBIT $46.3 mln vs expected $54 mln

* Production platform sale gives $41.9 mln boost

* Confident of profiting from stronger LPG freight rates

BRUSSELS, Oct 27 Belgian natural gas shipping company Exmar said the spot market for VLGC (very large gas carriers) was enjoying a strong recovery, with the Baltic Freight index rising to $75 per tonne from $45 at the end of June.

Exmar said only 55 percent of its VLGCs were covered at fixed rates for the rest of this year and 46 percent for 2012, leaving it a "fair upside" to the expected strong market.

Exmar also posted third-quarter results on Thursday, with group turnover slipping to $102.1 million from $117.2 million a year earlier, missing the average $106 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit rose to $46.3 million from $10 million a year earlier, missing a market expectation of $54 million.

The result include a $41.9 million pre-tax profit on the sale of the Opti-Ex semi-submersible production platform.

Exmar sold Opti-Ex to LLOG Deepwater Development Company for more than $400 million and delivered it to the Gulf of Mexico this year.

Exmar said it expected the results of its liquefied natural gas division in the fourth quarter would be in line with those of the third quarter. The company's LNG fleet was in full operation on time charter in the July-September period. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Will Waterman)