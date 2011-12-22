BRUSSELS Dec 22 Exmar has reached an agreement for LLOG Deepwater Development Co to speed up payment for its purchase of the Belgian natural gas shipping company's Opti-Ex semi-submersible production platform.

Exmar said on Thursday it would receive a lump sum of $250 million next month, in addition to payments already received of $104.5 million in July and $10.4 million during the second half.

It said the payments would result in net cash proceeds after tax of approximately $127 million.

The transaction would reduce Exmar's debt by about $113 million, it said, adding net profit on the Opti-Ex sale would be about $50 million, which will be accounted for fully in 2011.

Exmar sold the platform for more than $400 million, and delivered it to the Gulf of Mexico earlier this year. (Reporting by Rex Merrifield; Editing by Dan Lalor)