BRUSSELS Dec 22 Exmar has
reached an agreement for LLOG Deepwater Development Co to speed
up payment for its purchase of the Belgian natural gas shipping
company's Opti-Ex semi-submersible production platform.
Exmar said on Thursday it would receive a lump sum of $250
million next month, in addition to payments already received of
$104.5 million in July and $10.4 million during the second half.
It said the payments would result in net cash proceeds after
tax of approximately $127 million.
The transaction would reduce Exmar's debt by about $113
million, it said, adding net profit on the Opti-Ex sale would be
about $50 million, which will be accounted for fully in 2011.
Exmar sold the platform for more than $400 million, and
delivered it to the Gulf of Mexico earlier this year.
