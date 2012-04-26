BRUSSELS, April 26 - Belgian natural gas
shipping company Exmar reported a lower than expected
operating profit for the first quarter on Thursday and said it
was developing a new deepwater production facility and reviewing
several new opportunities.
First-quarter core profit (EBIT) surged to $33.2 million
from $5.8 million in the same period of 2011, buoyed by $23.8
million recognised in the period from the sale of the OPTI-EX
floating production system.
But this was still below the average expectation of an EBIT
of $34.6 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Exmar's offshore unit contributed $22 million to the final
operating profit while the liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit
added $8 million.
"Exmar Offshore continues to build on the momentum created
by the OPTI-EX deepwater production facility which commenced
production in the Gulf of Mexico in December last year," the
company said in a statement.
"A new project for the design of a larger facility is under
development. Several additional opportunities are currently
under review," the company said.
Exmar said it was strengthening its position in the West
African market, where it investigated further projects.
The company's liquid petroleum gas (LPG) unit contributed
$4.2 million to the operating profit while its services and
handling division had a loss of $1 million.
At its 2011 results, the group said it saw freight rates
improving due to strong fundamentals, limited new buildings and
increased product availability.