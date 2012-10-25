BRUSSELS Oct 25 Belgian gas shipping company Exmar said third-quarter operating profit sharply increased from the same period last year, as spot rates for its very large gas carriers (VLGCs) improved significantly.

The group, which operates a fleet of about 40 gas carrying vessels, said operating profit in the third quarter declined 56.4 percent from the previous year to $20.2 million.

However, excluding one offs from vessel and platform sales, its operating profit rose to $13.3 million from $4.4 million in 2011, below the $18.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Exmar said this year's figures included a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the Tielrode vessel which was delivered to its new owners in August 2012.

The group said that for its VLGCs, rates had softened early in the fourth quarter, although it had already fixed 75 percent of its fleet for the rest of 2012 and 40 percent for 2013.

In LNG, it said results of the fourth quarter should be in line with those of the third. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)