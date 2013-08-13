Aug 13 ExOne Co, which makes 3-D
printers, reported second-quarter sales below analysts'
estimates and forecast 2013 revenue at the lower end of its
guidance, hurt by a weak Yen.
The company's shares fell 17 percent after closing at $75.67
on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to $1.1 million,
or 8 cents per share, from $3.6 million.
Revenue almost doubled to $9.2 million from $4.7 million a
year earlier as the company sold more of its 3-D printing
machines. Analysts had expected a loss of 6 cents on revenue of
$9.3 million.
ExOne has previously forecast revenue of between $48 million
to $52 million for 2013, while analysts were expecting $50.5
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which went public in February this year,
generated about 73 percent of its revenue from outside the
United States last year.