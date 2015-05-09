WASHINGTON May 9 TPG Capital is in
advanced discussions to buy commercial property brokerage
Cushman & Wakefield Inc from Exor SpA for about $2
billion, and an agreement could be announced as soon as next
week, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Still, Bloomberg said one person cautioned there was no
certainty of a deal being completed.
David Bonderman's TPG would combine the Cushman brokerage
with DTZ Group, which it bought last year, to create one of the
world's biggest real estate services firms.
Italian holding company Exor SpA hired Goldman Sachs Group
Inc and Morgan Stanley to find a buyer earlier this year. TPG
has been competing against a range of other private-equity and
strategic bidders, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with
the matter.
Last month, Exor said it had received several non-binding
expressions of interest for the real estate company, in which it
holds an 81 percent stake.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Christian Plumb)