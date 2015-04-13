MILAN, April 13 Italian holding company Exor , which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , said on Monday its net asset value rose 14.8 percent in 2014 to 10.164 billion euros.

Besides Fiat, Exor also has stakes in tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial, real estate group Cushman & Wakefield, and soccer club Juventus, among others.

In a letter to the shareholders, Exor head John Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family which founded Fiat, said he was convinced the car industry needed and would see more consolidation in the future.

"Hopefully this will be driven by reason and common sense rather than by crisis and will take into account the importance of identity and culture," he said in the letter.

Elkann also said the group continued to explore new growth opportunities with a focus on the service sector, "especially financial services".

He said the service industry offered a good fit with the rest of the group's investments. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)