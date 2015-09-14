John Elkann, chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), speaks with the media before ringing the closing bell to celebrate the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MONACO Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company of the Agnelli family, does not envisage any further investments for the time being, Exor head John Elkann said on Monday.

"For now there are no new investments on the horizon," Elkann told reporters in Monaco at a press conference on Exor's planned purchase of U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe PRE.N.

Exor, which is a controlling shareholder in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N), also bought into the Economist earlier this year.

"Now we have to focus fully on what we have bought," he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer)