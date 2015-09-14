Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last-minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
MONACO Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company of the Agnelli family, does not envisage any further investments for the time being, Exor head John Elkann said on Monday.
"For now there are no new investments on the horizon," Elkann told reporters in Monaco at a press conference on Exor's planned purchase of U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe PRE.N.
Exor, which is a controlling shareholder in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N), also bought into the Economist earlier this year.
"Now we have to focus fully on what we have bought," he said.
HONG KONG Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.