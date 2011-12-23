BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MILAN Dec 23 Exor SpA, the investment company of Italy's Agnelli family, has agreed to sell its travel and tourism company unit Alpitour to private equity funds Wise SGR SpA and J. Hirsh & co., Exor said on Friday.
Exor, which is to buy 10 percent of the vehicle buying Alpitour, will book a capital gain of 140 million euros and the operation is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, according to a statement.
The two funds are flanked by other financial investors including Network Capital Partners.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: