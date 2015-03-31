(Adds detail, background)
TURIN, March 31 Exor, the Italian
investment holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, is
considering a possible sale of Cushman & Wakefield, the world's
third-largest real estate company, and could have a clearer
picture in the next month or so, Exor's chairman, John Elkann,
said on Tuesday.
"We have received many signs of interest. We will have
clearer ideas by the end of April or early May," Elkann said on
the sidelines of an event in Turin, without naming any of the
interested parties. "We are confident".
Exor, which also controls car maker Fiat Chrysler
, paid $625 million for a 71.5 percent stake in Cushman
& Wakefield in 2007. According to its website Exor now owns 80.9
percent of the New York-based real estate services company.
A sale could result in a big gain for Exor as rising
property prices have pushed up the value of companies in the
sector. Any deal would also come as Exor is looking at possible
investments in the services sector.
Media reports have said the sale of Cushman & Wakefield,
which was founded in 1917, could fetch as much as $2 billion and
that Chinese conglomerate Fosun International is
contemplating a bid.
Last year Exor said it wanted to spend as much as 2 billion
euros to buy another global asset, either based in the United
States or Europe, preferably in the services sector.
Shares in Exor were down 0.05 percent at 42.15 euros by 1130
GMT after hitting a new record high of 42.81 euros earlier in
the session, outperforming an Italian market index
, hich was down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing
by Greg Mahlich; Editing by Greg Mahlich)