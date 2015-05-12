Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN May 12 Italian holding company Exor has raised its all-cash offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected.
Exor said the offer values PartnerRe at $6.8 billion and represents a 10 percent premium to the implied value under the Axis agreement.
Exor, the investment vehicle of the Agnelli family, previously offered $130 per PartnerRe share. The company is now PartnerRe's largest shareholder with a 9.32 percent stake, it added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.