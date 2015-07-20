Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, July 20 Italian holding company Exor said on Monday it would offer a special dividend to PartnerRe common shareholders of $3 per share, lifting its overall offer for the reinsurer to $140.50 a share as it seeks to trump a rival bid.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, has for months sought to convince PartnerRe investors to accept its offer over a merger the Bermuda-based company already agreed in January with peer Axis Capital Holdings.
A meeting of PartnerRe shareholders to vote on the Axis merger, whose terms were also improved last week, is scheduled for Aug. 7. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
LISBON, March 31 Portugal has agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in state-rescued lender Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in exchange for a capital injection of 1 billion euros into the institution, the government said on Friday.