MILAN, June 16 Italian holding company Exor
said on Tuesday it will begin meetings with PartnerRe
investors regarding its cash takeover offer for the
Bermuda-based reinsurer as it seeks to convince shareholders to
vote against a rival bid.
Exor has sought to persuade PartnerRe's management for weeks
that its $6.8 billion offer for the reinsurer is "superior" to a
merger the latter had agreed with Axis Capital Holdings
back in January.
The Italian group, which holds a controlling stake in
carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said its own
capital structure would have no impact on the ratings of
PartnerRe and urged the reinsurer's board to "stop
misrepresenting facts and to correctly inform its shareholders".
PartnerRe investors will vote on the Axis merger on July 24.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)