(Recasts with completion of placement)

MILAN Nov 11 Exor, the investment vehicle of Fiat's founding Agnelli family, has placed 12 million treasury shares - equal to 4.87 percent of its share capital - via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors at 42.6 euros each.

The price is equal to a discount of 5 percent on Exor's Wednesday closing price and brings the total placement amount to 511.2 million euros ($550 million), it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

As anticipated, the Agnellis and two other private investors have purchased shares for 50 million euros each. Following the placement, the Agnelli family will hold 51.87 percent of Exor's share capital.

Exor will hold treasury shares equal to around 4.83 percent of its share capital after the settlement of the transaction, but plans to cancel them in 2016, except for those needed to service its stock option plans.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley were acting as joint bookrunners for the placement, it added.

Exor shares closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at 44.8 euros. ($1=0.9300 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)