MILAN, April 14 Italian holding group Exor
said on Tuesday it had received several non-binding
expressions of interest for U.S.-based real estate company
Cushman & Wakefield, and the potential buyers were looking over
its books.
The outcome of the process to shed the asset, in which Exor
holds an 81 percent stake, was uncertain at this point, the
company said in a statement.
A sale of Cushman & Wakefield could result in a big gain for
Exor as rising property prices have pushed up the value of
companies in the sector. Media reports have said the sale could
fetch as much as $2 billion.
Any deal would help Exor, run by a scion of the Agnelli
family that founded carmaker Fiat, pay for any future
acquisitions.
The company has said it is looking at possible investments
in the services sector, especially financial services, to boost
its portfolio and would be willing to spend a total of 2 billion
euros ($2.1 billion) on new assets.
Exor also said on Tuesday its board had approved the
possible issue of one or more bonds by the end of March 2016 for
a total of up to 3 billion euros to extend the maturity of its
debt and get new financial resources.
The company said 2014 consolidated profit stood at 323.1
million euros, compared with 2.08 billion euros a year earlier
when the company benefited from a one-off gain of 1.53 billion
euros from the sale of its investment in Swiss
product-inspection provider SGS.
Exor said it expected a positive result for this year and
proposed paying a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.
Exor controls Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
with a 30 percent stake and also has stakes in tractor and truck
maker CNH Industrial and soccer club Juventus
, among others.
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
