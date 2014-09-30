UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, Sept 30 Italian holding company Exor is offering to buy back a bond maturing in 2017, with an outstanding size of 690 million euros ($871 million), and to launch a new issue in euros with the aim of lengthening the average maturity of its debt.
Exor said in a statement on Tuesday the offer runs through Oct. 8 and preliminary details on the amount of notes validly tendered would be announced the following day. On Oct. 9 Exor also plans to publish details of the repurchase price. (1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources