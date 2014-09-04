LONDON, Sept 4 Exotix Partners, an investment bank specialising in frontier markets, has hired Adib Pasha as chief operating officer from Credit Suisse.

Pasha, a director of prime services risk in the equities division of the Swiss bank, will take over from David Baskerville, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Pasha has previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley and has experience across trading, structuring, risk management and strategy, Exotix said.

Exotix focuses on the lesser developed emerging markets, such as Nigeria, Kenya and Pakistan. It has offices in London, New York, Dubai and Lagos and has a research, sales and trading platform across equities, loans and bonds.

It has recently expanded, pushing into more markets, adding to its fixed income team in London and its research teams in Asia and the Middle East. It hired Ivan Ritossa, a 30-year veteran of investment banking, as its chairman in May.

The bank is owned by its employees and Michael Spencer, the chief executive of interdealer broker ICAP. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)