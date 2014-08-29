Aug 29 Exova Group Plc
* H1 revenue GBP 134.7 million versus GBP 138.4 million
* H1 operating profit GBP 2.1 million versus GBP 15.5
million
* Expects underlying organic growth for the full year 2014
to be broadly in line with the first half
* "We have seen good performance in europe and rest of world
regions, however we have faced some headwinds in aerospace and
americas transportation"
* "Medium term outlook for business remains positive and we
continue to see opportunities to expand global reach of our
business through new acquisitions and outsourcing agreements."
