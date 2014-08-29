Aug 29 Exova Group Plc

* H1 revenue GBP 134.7 million versus GBP 138.4 million

* H1 operating profit GBP 2.1 million versus GBP 15.5 million

* Expects underlying organic growth for the full year 2014 to be broadly in line with the first half

* "We have seen good performance in europe and rest of world regions, however we have faced some headwinds in aerospace and americas transportation"

* "Medium term outlook for business remains positive and we continue to see opportunities to expand global reach of our business through new acquisitions and outsourcing agreements."