* Says full-year underlying organic growth to be broadly
similar to first half
* Sees weakness in parts of aerospace, transportation
testing in N.America to continue
* First-half revenue hurt by strong pound
* Shares sink more than 10 percent
(Adds CEO comments, details, background, share movement)
By Esha Vaish
Aug 29 Exova Group Plc, a material
testing services provider, said on-going production related
delays from aerospace clients and lower levels of projects from
transportation clients in the Americas would hold back
underlying organic growth this year.
Shares in the company, which posted a fall in first-half
revenue and a wider pretax loss, fell more than 11 percent,
making the stock one of the top percentage losers on the London
Stock Exchange on Friday.
Exova said it expected underlying organic growth for the
full year to be broadly in line with the first half as strong
demand from some of its markets would be mitigated by a weakness
in parts of the aerospace market and transportation testing in
North America.
The company provides laboratory-based testing, fire safety
and calibration services to clients such as Boeing Co,
Airbus Group NV, Ford Motor Co and Siemens AG
.
Revenue from aerospace, for whom Exova performs services
such as corrosion testing, fell 8.1 percent to 21.7 million
pounds during the six-month period. The company gets 16 percent
of its revenue from aerospace clients.
Chief Executive Ian El-Mokadem told Reuters that slow
progress with the ramp-up of production volume on some of
Airbus, Boeing and other airplane makers' newer models would
impact Exova's business.
"The order books of those aircraft have never been stronger.
As Boeing, Airbus and others start to ramp up their production
volumes, the whole supply chain will benefit from that (in the
medium-term)," El-Mokadem said.
Exova also had secured one "sizeable" contract in its
transportation testing business, the benefits of which would
filter through next year, El-Mokadem said.
The company did not give a break-up as to how much of its
revenue it gets from transportation clients in the Americas, for
whom its carries out engine-performance, component and
structural testing.
Exova said revenue slipped to 134.7 million pounds ($223.4
million) in the six months ended June 30, from 138.4 million
pounds a year earlier, hit by an increase in the value of the
pound.
Excluding the impact of a stronger pound, underlying revenue
rose 3.4 percent.
The pound rose more than 3.3 percent against the
dollar during the first half, making foreign exchange drag a
common theme for British companies in the first half.
Exova posted a bigger pretax loss of 38.1 million pounds
during the six-month period, weighed down by one-off costs
associated with its April IPO and of redeeming and replacing its
debt. Pretax loss was 10.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Exova was listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market
capitalisation of about 550 million pounds, after it sold 100
million shares for 220 pence apiece.
The Edinburgh-based company's shares, which have fallen
close to 3 percent since going public, were down 9.6 percent at
194.3 pence at 0855 GMT.
The company was formed when Bodycote Plc sold its
material testing business in 2008.
($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)