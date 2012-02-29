LONDON Feb 29 Canada's natural beauty,
multicultural society, health care service and security made it
the top place on the planet for UK expats, according to an
annual index released on Wednesday.
The NatWest International Personal Banking Quality of Life
Index also reported that despite a global economic malaise, more
than two thirds of UK expats had not seen a reduction in their
quality of life abroad and fewer planned to return home.
The fifth index by Britain's Natwest bank revealed
most UK expats believe their decision to move abroad was right
and that more than half of them have not had to reduce their
spending significantly despite the economic backlash from a debt
crisis that has depressed the global economy for years.
NatWest head of International Personal Banking Dave Isley
said in a statement that the index showed expats had sailed
through the most troubled global economic period since the end
of World War Two.
"Our Quality of Life Index - which examines expats real life
perceptions and experiences and gauges their personal
assessments - shows the global financial crisis has failed to
dampen the spirits of expats who seem to have adopted the 'keep
calm, carry on' philosophy," he said.
Expats living in China, UAE, Hong Kong and Singapore said
their financial position had 'improved dramatically' since
moving to the country. Those living in Australia, Canada and New
Zealand assessed their financial position as having 'improved
significantly'.
Those living in Western Europe, South Africa and the United
States were less enthusiastic about the improvement in their
financial prospects and reported their financial position to
have 'improved moderately'.
The index also reported that those Britons who escaped to
the sun in Spain, France and Portugal are counting the cost of
their moves as their disposable income is eroded and the cost of
living rises during a period of budget austerity ushered in by a
euro zone crisis that has hit market confidence in several
countries tied to the single European currency.
When the first Quality of Life Index was carried out in
2007, confidence around the world was high as the global economy
was expanding, household prosperity was increasing and global
GDP forecasts were positive, Isley said.
"Fast forward five years and it's a very different picture
however, it is the expats who are riding the storm with the
majority planning to remain abroad," he said. "Those who are
most likely to return home are those who retired to France,
Portugal and Spain as their disposable income diminishes and the
cost of living rises."
The number one country for the best quality of life
experience for expats (82 percent) is Canada. It's the third
year since the index began that the country renowned for its
natural beauty, Mounties and maple syrup has topped the list.
Nearly nine in 10 (88 percent) of expats said that
multiculturalism was a factor, with 90 percent rating Canada's
healthcare system as key and 96 percent feeling that Canada's
human rights and freedoms allowed them to feel safe and secure
in the country.
Canada also came top in The Well Being Index which comprises
six self-assessment categories: state of health, degree of
prosperity, sense of belonging and acceptance, life
satisfaction, sense of achievement and overall level of
happiness.
"The Quality of Life factors that contributed to its number
one spot in the rankings yet again range from the culture,
standard of living, sense of belonging, work/life balance,
equality of opportunity to the state of the economy and
financial security," Isley said of Canada.
China came last in the list of 12 countries ranked by the
index. The list follows:
1. Canada
2. New Zealand
3. Australia
4. France
5. South Africa
6. Portugal
7. Spain
8. United States of America
9. United Arab Emirates
10. Singapore
11. Hong Kong
12. China
(Reporting by Paul Casciato, editing by Patricia Reaney)