BRIEF-Walmart acquires online women’s fashion retailer ModCloth
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer
June 26 Online travel agency Expedia Inc on Thursday said it plans to buy Auto Escape Group, a European car rental booking company.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Expedia, which operates the Hotels.com, trivago and Hotwire websites, said the addition would expand its CarRentals.com brand internationally.
Auto Escape, which has offices in Hamburg, Germany and Pertuis, France, has nearly 300 suppliers in 125 countries and offers reservations through its Auto Escape and Car del Mar brands. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.